Karrion Kross reveals honest opinion about WWE NXT Superstars being underused on main roster

Karrion Kross didn't hold back while discussing his current run in WWE NXT.

His dominant run could soon earn him a place in the WWE main roster.

Karrion Kross is happy with his current position on WWE NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross has been one of the most dominant talents on the Black and Gold brand ever since his arrival in the promotion. From facing Tommaso Ciampa to eyeing the NXT Championship, the Superstar has already set quite high standards for himself in NXT.

During his recent interview with The Gorilla Position podcast, Karrion Kross was asked about the common belief about NXT Superstars not being used to their full potential on the WWE main roster.

Karrion Kross responded by saying that he is happy with his current position on the roster because the brand allows him to check all the boxes when it comes down to his professional interests. He went on to say that he is enjoying the process and is only focusing on his current run on WWE NXT, but didn't deny the plausibility of facing issues on other brands.

Here's what Karrion Kross had to say about WWE NXT and how it is different from the WWE main roster.

"I can tell you Scarlett and I are very happy at NXT. We feel like all the things we personally wanted to do, we are doing. Aside from that, my personal interest professionally, we are checking all the boxes. What we need to contribute in terms of character presentation I see we are able to do there and there are no issues. Not to say there would be issues anywhere else. We are enjoying this entire process so we don’t necessarily focus on what’s going on anywhere else. We are given a direction to go in and then we create. That’s pretty much what we focus on. With the time allotted, we want to engage the viewer as much as humanly possible and that’s where our focus is generally at."

Karrion Kross' current run in WWE NXT

Karrion Kross and Scarlett took the WWE Universe by storm with their first appearance on WWE NXT. Since then, he has steamrolled through the WWE NXT roster and has delivered one dominant performance after another. He was also asked if he has any mentor backstage who took his under his wing, but Karrion Kross denied to reveal any detail.

"I'm not going to say. Why? I will admit that I am very old fashioned. This is the way I came up. These are the people I came up around, and I try to preserve that. Not to be difficult, but I think there is a time and place for all things to be revealed on that front and I think everyone will appreciate that I didn't let the whole story out." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

It’s a gift and a curse to know things before they happen...



Buckle up everyone,

because you’re in for a hell of a ride.#FallAndPray #TickTock #WWENXT @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/Mv1pRvilvC — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) July 9, 2020

Towards the end of this week's episode of WWE NXT, we saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett looking at Keith Lee celebrating his double championship after defeating Adam Cole. The small segment hinted at a possible championship match between both the Superstars in the near future.