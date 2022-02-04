"He is a natural leader"- Karrion Kross says former WWE Champion was an inspiration to everyone backstage

Former NXT champion Karrion Kross was one of the multiple superstars let go by WWE last year. The superstar, who now goes by Killer Kross, had only positive things to say about his time in NXT. He pointed out Triple H was a positive influence on everyone backstage.

Although Kross had a spectacular run in NXT and his partner Scarlett, his time on the main roster was a complete debacle. He had the look and skills to make it big on RAW, but poor creative decisions led to him losing steam and being let go by WWE.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Karrion Kross spoke about his time in NXT and how much fun he had working with his idols like Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Kross praised Triple H and said that the latter is a natural-born leader.

''To me, he is a natural leader. He was not someone who ever had to raise his voice. He’s not someone who ever had to get angry for people to listen to him,” Kross said. “He was a person where I would come into work and he would be completely focused with each and every person he was working with. I never saw him play favorites,'' said Kross (H/T WrestlingNews)

He also stated that Triple H was always honest and would tell the talent what they needed to hear. The Game worked to inspire the roster and help them become better versions of themselves.

Karrion Kross on working with Triple H

The former IMPACT Wrestling star spoke very fondly of Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He said that everyone on the NXT roster pushed themselves to be better because of Hunter and Michaels.

“I could tell you for sure as much as people wanted to perform in this business for the fans, they also wanted to perform out of respect for Hunter and Shawn [Michaels] because of how much time they would put into them and helping them improve,'' said Kross

Also Read Article Continues below

Karrion Kross is now a free agent and will hopefully sign with a big promotion in the time to come. Where would you like to see him next? Let us know in the comments below.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy