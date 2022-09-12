Karrion Kross says NXT Title run has prepared him to become WWE Champion

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently reflected on his run as NXT Champion during his initial stint with WWE.

The Doomwalker held the coveted title twice for a combined reign of 139 days. He made his Monday Night RAW debut in 2021 during his run with the title, where he took on Jeff Hardy. He dropped it to Samoa Joe just a few months before he was let go by the company.

During a recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Karrion Kross stated that he enjoyed his NXT Championship run.

"It was very good [Kross said of his second NXT Title reign]. That’s the type of title reign that some people will never, ever see in their entire careers and for me to be able to achieve that so early in my arrival in WWE, I’ll never forget it."

He feels that the NXT Title reign prepared him to become WWE Champion.

"It was one of the best times of my career and it prepared me mentally for everything that had happened in the future... I kind of thought of being champion in NXT as every single day you show up to work, this is going to be a dress rehearsal for one day becoming WWE Champion. That’s the way I always looked at it." [H/T POST Wrestling]

What has Karrion Kross been upto in WWE?

The Doomwalker's first run in WWE didn't go so well and was let go by the company last year. However, he was brought back to the promotion by Triple H a few weeks ago. Upon his return, he attacked Drew McIntyre and set his sights on Roman Reigns.

Kross has also been on the hunt to dethrone The Tribal Chief. In his quest for the title, he recently attacked Drew McIntyre during his match against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, seemingly sending a message.

The Doomwalker was also present at ringside during McIntyre and Reigns' world title clash at the recently-concluded Clash at the Castle event.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has been on the most dominant run of the modern era. The Tribal Chief has defeated every single challenger who has stepped forward, and the list of credible names to dethrone him seems to be shortening.

However, Karrion Kross seems to have set his sights on the world title and will stop at nothing else. The two-time NXT Champion could be the most dangerous threat Reigns has faced to date.

Would you like to see Karrion Kross as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion one day? Sound off in the comments below!

