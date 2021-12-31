Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux reveal when they could possibly return to in-ring action after WWE release

In an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross talked about their plans after being released by WWE.

Bordeaux said she has no idea where the pair will end up next and what destiny has in store for them. However, Bordeaux revealed that the couple plan on taking as many independent bookings as possible. Bordeaux added that the couple will travel as much as possible and enjoy their creative freedom:

“I don't know where we're going to end up next, but we're going to do as many independent bookings as possible and travel as much as possible and enjoy the creative freedom.” (H/T - Wrestling News Source)

Kross, a former two-time NXT Champion, debuted on the main roster in July 2021. Things, however, didn't turn out too well for Kross on RAW. Kross, along with Scarlett, was released by WWE on November 4.

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross to star in an upcoming movie

Another plan that Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have in store for the future is starring together in a movie.

The couple will star in an upcoming film where Karrion Kross will play the role of an underground fighter.

Talking about the movie during the same interview, Kross said there’s not a lot of information he can share. For now, he can only say that it's a violent movie and also contains dark comedy:

“They were pretty blown away about the stuff that was coming out publicly about being released, but they were also excited and had basically reached out and were, like, 'We'd love to get you in this thing.' I'm not sure how much I can talk about it, but I think it's okay for me to say that I'm going to be playing an underground fighter in a very bad town. It'll be very violent, but also a dark comedy.” (H/T - Wrestling News Source)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were previously a part of IMPACT Wrestling. As of this moment, their next pro-wrestling destination is not known.

