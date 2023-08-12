Karrion Kross sends a 2-word message after losing to former WWE Champion on SmackDown

Karrion Kross recently took to social media to send out a message after he lost to former WWE Champion AJ Styles on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The two stars have been involved in an angle for a while now. They collided for the first time on the May 19 episode of the blue brand, which was won by The Phenomenal One. The following month, Styles teamed up with "Michin" Mia Yim to take on Kross & Scarlett in a mixed-tag team match, which was won by The O.C. Styles defeated The Doomwalker again in a singles match on SmackDown on July 7.

After his latest loss to AJ Styles this week, Karrion Kross took to Instagram to send out a vignette of himself, and in the caption, he wrote two words.

"You'll see."

What's next for Karrion Kross in WWE after his loss to AJ Styles on SmackDown?

The Harbinger of Doom and his wife Scarlett made a surprise return to the company last year after being released due to budget cuts. Karrion Kross confronted and attacked Drew McIntyre during the latter's feud with Roman Reigns.

He was in attendance for their Undisputed WWE Championship match at Clash at the Castle. After the event, The Doomwalker began feuding with The Scottish Warrior, and they collided in a Strap Match at Elimination Chamber. Kross has lost most of his feuds and matches since returning to WWE.

Perhaps he could turn his attention back to one of his main targets, which is Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief currently doesn't have a challenger for the championship. Despite placing the hourglass in the ring, Karrion Kross never received a title shot or a feud with Reigns.

His facing Roman Reigns at a major premium live event could re-establish him as a top guy, and he'll be in a better spot on TV.

Would you like to see a match between Kross and Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

