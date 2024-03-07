Karrion Kross sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE is full of strong factions looking to get one over on each other in the hunt for success. The Final Testament is quickly becoming a key stable, and their leader has shared an interesting message ahead of the next stop on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

The Final Testament consists of Karrion Kross and Scarlett plus AOP's Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering. The heels immediately attacked The Pride's Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins, which led to B-Fab returning to counter Scarlett. The warring camps have not stopped since then.

The Herald of Doomsday and The All Mighty will do battle in singles action on Friday's SmackDown. Kross took to his Instagram Stories and gave a sneak peek into his state of mind for the Lashley bout. He shared a quote from an unknown author, which was posted by a motivational page called The Higher Self.

"The best part of being authentic is that there is no image to maintain. You will delight some and disturb others, and none of it will concern the truth of your being," the post reads.

Kross vs. Lashley has only taken place three times in the past. Lashley won twice at non-televised WWE live events in July 2023, then again at the Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown this past December.

Logan Paul returning to WWE SmackDown

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will continue this Friday night as SmackDown on FOX airs live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Logan Paul came up short in the Men's Elimination Chamber last month, but he managed to fuel his rivalry with Randy Orton. The WWE United States Champion is rumored to defend his title against The Viper at WrestleMania XL, but that has not been confirmed.

WWE hyped the feud and The Maverick's return to the show in the official preview.

"United States Champion Logan Paul returns to Friday Night SmackDown after his shocking performance in the Elimination Chamber that saw him cost Randy Orton a World Heavyweight Title opportunity at WrestleMania XL. The Maverick put on an impressive performance in the Chamber, but a devastating RKO from The Viper spelled doom for Paul. The U.S. Champ proceeded to feign an injury, opening the door for him to put on brass knuckles and knock out Orton, allowing McIntyre to win the match and creating animosity between The Maverick and The Viper. What will happen when Paul grabs a microphone and returns to the blue brand? Find out on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!," they wrote.

Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley is the only other match confirmed for SmackDown. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be there to address The Bloodline.

