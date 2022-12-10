Karrion Kross sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown amid rumors of Scarlett's in-ring return

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross took to Twitter to share a cryptic message amid speculation about Scarlett's WWE debut. In recent weeks, the former NXT champion has been absent from WWE television.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux returned to the company earlier this year when Triple H took over creative duties following Vince McMahon's retirement. The two went after Drew McIntyre, who was aiming for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former NXT star shared the following cryptic message on Twitter:

"Stare into the fire. Take away the names. The faces. The colors. All the trivialities… And you’ll see nothing but evil if you’re really paying attention. The only question you’ll have to ask yourself is: Which side of evil am I going to be on? Choose wisely. @WWE #TickTok."

Karrion Kross went after Drew McIntyre after returning to the company. At Extreme Rules 2022, he defeated the Scottish Warrior in a Strap match. He was, however, unable to defeat McIntyre in a Steel Cage match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The most recent SmackDown episode featured major plot developments as Emma and Madcap Moss launched a romantic angle on television. The real-life couple is expected to feud with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux in the future, which has speculated the in-ring return of The "Smokeshow".

It will be interesting to see Scarlett and Karrion Kross team up in a potential mixed-match tag team match.

Scarlett Bordeaux is expected to return to ring competition alongside Karrion Kross

Scarlett Bordeaux has only wrestled twice for the company, with her first match taking place in 2016.

It should be noted that the "Smokeshow" has competed in competitions other than WWE. Her last official match took place on an MLW show five months ago, in June 2022.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set to feud with Madcap Moss and Emma, which has fueled speculation among WWE fans that The "Smokeshow" will return to the WWE ring.

Only time will tell whether Scarlett returns to in-ring competition or continues to work as a manager for her husband.

