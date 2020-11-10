Create
Karrion Kross sends a message to fans regarding his return

Modified 10 Nov 2020, 05:47 IST
Karrion Kross took to Instagram to comment on his impending return to NXT by showing fans a sneak peak of a workout clip. Kross has been out of action since he suffered a separated shoulder during his NXT Championship win over Keith Lee at NXT Takeover XXX.

I have deliberately neglected to answer any questions about my health from fans since August 22nd for a variety of reasons. I see them everyday though. And the check in’s have been sincerely appreciated. However, Today I will answer your question. I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away. I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid. And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know... could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it. #EXCELSIOR ⏳💀⏳ #TickTock

Kross relinquished the NXT title on August 26th and has not been seen on TV since. There has been no official word as to when Kross and Scarlett will be back. However, the couple have been teasing that they may be back in storylines sometime soon.

In his post on Instagram, Karrion Kross let the WWE Universe know that he has not been slacking off for one second since his injury. He commented on how he neglected to answer any questions from fans since the 22nd of August, but also showed his appreciation for their concern.

"I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away. I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid. And I see no point in returning if I'm not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know... could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it." H/t Wrestling Inc

Karrion Kross had only officially joined NXT on February 4th, 2020, but had previously worked on RAW back in 2015 when he wrestled alongside Darren Young against The Ascension in what ended in a no contest.

It took Kross just six months to earn his shot for the NXT title, which he successfully won from Keith Lee, only for the injury to force him to relinquish it.

Karrion Kross' return will be welcomed by fans of NXT, and hopefully fans will get to see him inserted back into a storyline for the NXT Championship as soon as he returns.

Kross would have to wrestle the belt out of the hands of current NXT Champion Finn Balor, which would surely make for an interesting match. Fans will be hoping to see it soon.

Published 10 Nov 2020, 05:47 IST
