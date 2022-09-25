Karrion Kross sends a three-word message to WWE Legend following blocking spree

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross reacted to Teddy Long's recent blocking spree on Twitter in his own way.

Earlier today, the former SmackDown manager blocked several wrestlers and other users on his social media handle. Other than Karrion Kross, several other wrestling personalities like Saraya (fka Paige), Renee Paquette and Brandi Lauren were also among those blocked by Long.

Kross took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation where he used his iconic catchphrase to send a warning to Teddy Long.

"Tick tock Teddy"- Karrion Kross tweeted.

You can check out Kross' tweet below:

As of the time of this writing, no confirmed information was made available about why Long may have blocked a lot of users on Twitter. However, many believe that the WWE Hall of Famer's account could have been hacked.

How other WWE and AEW Superstars reacted to Teddy Long's blocking spree

Teddy Long is one of the most famous general managers of all time. He was a fan favorite during his time as the SmackDown General Manager and is a beloved personality all around the world.

Besides Karrion Kross, many other wrestling personalities took to Twitter to share their reaction to getting blocked by the Hall of Famer. Compiled below are a few of the several reactions:

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, reacted to the news in typical Salt of the Earth fashion. The 26-year-old claimed that rather than blocking him, he was the one who blocked the former SmackDown General Manager.

Brandi Lauren also expressed her confusion over the recent turn of events:

Recent AEW signee Saraya (fka Paige) also wondered what the "teddy purge" is about, while Renee Paquette had a one-word reaction:

AEW commentator Taz also shared his reaction to the proceedings:

taz @OfficialTAZ I guess I’m just another victim also! I love Teddy!! 🤔 I guess I’m just another victim also! I love Teddy!! 🤔 https://t.co/YKh0pOkYg1

The wrestling world has been busy trying to figure out the reason behind Teddy Long’s latest antics on social media. However, it is safe to assume that the WWE Hall of Famer isn't behind the recent developments.

