"This may surprise a lot of people" - Released WWE Superstar opens up about his career highlights with Jeff Hardy

While Jeff Hardy and Karrion Kross are no longer part of WWE, they have shared the ring there quite a few times.

Earlier this morning, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news that WWE had released Jeff Hardy from his contract. Since the news broke, several wrestlers have taken to social media to share their experiences and memories regarding The Charismatic Enigma. This afternoon, former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross took to social media to share his experiences in the ring with Jeff Hardy, tweeting out:

"This may surprise a lot of people but honestly- working with Jeff was a career highlight for me. Grew up buying all his shirts, love him as a human being. Had a ton of fun working house shows with him too. Him & I were hoping they'd play that song as he requested it back for fans."

Where will Karrion Kross and Jeff Hardy appear next?

There have been many rounds of WWE releases this year. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were both released on November 4. While Scarlett's 30-day non-compete with NXT has already expired, Kross' has a 90-day non-compete that will expire on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

While it's currently unknown if All Elite Wrestling has any interest in Karrion Kross and Scarlett, you can bet they will be interested in Jeff Hardy reuniting with his brother Matt as the Hardy Boyz in the already impressively stacked AEW tag team division.

Free agency in professional wrestling will continue to be a very hot topic throughout 2022.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish Jeff Hardy and his family the very best, and we look forward to seeing his next move in professional wrestling in 2022.

What do you think of Karrion Kross' story? Do you think he and Jeff Hardy could end up in the same company again in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

