"This is not going to get over" - Karrion Kross gives his honest opinion on WWE character change

WWE dropped the ball on Karrion Kross' move from NXT to Monday Night Raw in a tremendous way. Before transitioning to the main roster, he was presented as an absolute monster demolishing almost everyone in his path.

The Herald of Doomsday had a spectacular NXT championship reign, the coolest entrance, and Scarlett Bordeaux by his side. This was all stripped when he was moved over to RAW.

Appearing on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, he explained how the changes in his character came about and his honest opinion on them:

“I got an email on what it was supposed to look like, The music was supposed to change, the entrance was supposed to change, and this was supposed to be an enhanced standard version.” Kross said. “So when I saw the picture of it, I showed it to her (Scarlett). I started laughing and said, ‘I can get comfortable wearing this, but this is not going to get over in 2021.’”

Paquette also asked Karrion Kross if he ever talked to Vince McMahon about what his vision for the character was, compared to WWE creative. The Former NXT Champion replied that the main roster and NXT are completely separate entities. He said that the creative team in NXT can't be even remotely involved with what takes place on the main roster.

It's quite a shame to see what made Karrian Kross' character special to the fans all taken away and changed. He was officially released from the company on the 4th of November 2021 citing budget cuts.

Karrion Kross is moving on to start an acting career after WWE

Karrion Kross currently has his non-compete clause in effect that will end on the 2nd of February, 2022. But the former WWE superstar isn't sitting around waiting for it to finish up and has gone to work on an upcoming movie.

According to reports from Fightful Select, he's been given the lead role in a new action flick. The reports also stated that filming for the project will begin next year.

Karrion Kross is the second recently released superstar going for Hollywood, with Bray Wyatt also working on a new horror movie project. But one can hope that when he finishes up his filming duties, he's going to be eyeing on returning to the ring.

