Karrion Kross stunned by blockbuster WWE return; breaks character

Karrion Kross was surprised by a WWE Superstar's return on NXT. This caused him to break character on social media.

Before getting injured last year, Wes Lee was one of the top stars in NXT. He had an incredible singles run as NXT North American Champion and defended the title almost every week. After losing it, he lost his way a bit but was on track to recapturing his title when he suffered a foot injury that put him on the shelf for several months.

Tonight on NXT, Wes Lee kicked off the show with his in-ring return against Josh Briggs. Despite being out of the ring for so long, Lee hadn't missed a beat, putting on a good showing against Briggs. Lee ended up picking up the win.

This win was so impressive that it even impressed former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who took to social media to give his thoughts on Wes Lee's return.

"Wes F’N Lee. That is all."

Check out his tweet here:

Oba Femi has proven to be a dominant champion since winning the NXT North American Championship. Hence, it will be an uphill task for Wes Lee to reclaim his title again.

