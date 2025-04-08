Karrion Kross successfully manipulates 9-time World Champion; to face legend in his first RAW match of 2025

It might sound crazy, but Karrion Kross has yet to wrestle a match on RAW in 2025. In fact, he has only competed in one match on WWE television. This week on the Monday Night Show, he set up a huge match after successfully manipulating a nine-time world champion.

On the April 7 episode of RAW, Karrion Kross appeared in the background (and then the forefront) of a multi-time World Champion's interview. AJ Styles, a three-time NWA World Champion, two-time TNA World Champion, two-time IWGP World Champion, and two-time WWE Champion, was all set to talk about his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Logan Paul.

Karrion Kross, who has been talking to AJ Styles recently in an attempt to bring out his darker side, goaded him into a state of aggression after telling him that if he lost at WrestleMania, then they all would lose. Styles, visibly angered by Kross, responded that if he wanted to see that "other side" of him, he would be happy to show it next week.

This means Kross will finally have his first RAW match in 2025 against the nine-time World Champion, AJ Styles, and it's happening next week.

Kross played the "Devil on the shoulder" role brilliantly, and Styles has been his target over the past few weeks.

The long-term implications for this beyond WrestleMania will be interesting to see.

