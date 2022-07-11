"WWE has their own way" - Karrion Kross talks about how differently he looks at wrestling since leaving the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross (also known as Killer Kross) recently shared his learnings and takeaways during his time with the company.

Kross was associated with WWE NXT, where he made his debut in 2020 and was a two-time champion. Shortly after making his main roster debut on RAW last year, he was released by the company alongside his wife and on-screen manager Scarlett Bordeaux.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Karrion Kross highlighted his views on WWE's varied approach in the industry.

"WWE has their own way of how they approach things. And look whether you love it or you hate it, it is a way that produces millions of dollars globally. So, I was very intrigued to learn how they were approaching things, how they wanted to use things and what their desired result was of that and seeing the outcome of it," Kross said.

He also that he merges their methods and his own while competing in the independent scene.

"I have that now and I kind of dabble it now when I'm working independently, applying things I learnt there with things that they may have just not seen as something they wanted in their programming." [1:08 - 1:44]

Check out the video below:

Karrion Kross cites professional wrestling to be 'subjective'

The former NXT Champion is currently competing in Major League Wrestling (MLW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

During the same interaction, Kross talks about how wrestling is subjective and how certain rules, parameters, and psychology goes into the ideation of matches.

"I've always looked at professional wrestling as something that is subjective. It has its rules and its laws and its parameters and its psychology, of writing different ways to do it. There's numerous different genres of pro wrestling, death matches to comedy to hybrid lucha, technical wrestling, European chainsaw wrestling, you go on and on and on." [00:49 - 1:07]

Karrion Kross is set to compete against AEW star Tony Nese at The Wrestling Showcase tournament in September. The tournament will feature eight participants, and the last man standing will be declared the winner.

