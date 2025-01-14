Karrion Kross teases new feud after storyline is canceled

Karrion Kross sent a message following an altercation last night on WWE RAW. The veteran is the leader of The Final Testament on the red brand.

On last night's show, Sami Zayn interrupted a conversation between The Miz and Karrion Kross outside RAW General Manager Adam Pearce's office. The Miz mocked Zayn and claimed he would never be a major champion. Zayn noted that The A-Lister had been Kross' lackey for so long that nobody feared him. The two stars later battled in a singles match, and Sami Zayn emerged victorious.

Kross took to Instagram today following the altercation on RAW to share a cryptic message. He shared an image of himself with a smile on his face watching the two stars argue, and you can check out his Instagram post below.

"Patience = Power. Can you see the vision?" he wrote.

Kross also revealed last night that The Wyatt Sicks transferred to WWE SmackDown. The Final Testament and The Wyatt Sicks were in a feud for the past few months on RAW.

Karrion Kross claims WWE RAW star is the strongest wrestler he's been in the ring with

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently claimed that Alpha Academy's Otis was the strongest person he'd been in the ring with.

In an interview on the Chazz Palminteri Show, the veteran named Otis as the strongest wrestler he'd ever shared the ring with. He noted that he was only in the ring with Otis for a short amount of time but could tell how strong the RAW star was.

"Yeah. I would say the strongest person I think I’ve ever been in the ring with, and it was for a really brief time, was a guy named Otis. He’s a current wrestler that’s on TV right now. He’s maybe one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life. We didn’t get much of an interaction, but you can just feel it. He’s probably the strongest human being I’ve ever even gone near. It’s crazy. He’ll pull your arms off, he’s one of those dudes. He has a real legit amateur background in wrestling, Olympic style. He’s just one of those types of people, they’re just built different. If he hits you…that’s a wrap," said Karrion Kross. [H/T - Fightful]

Karrion Kross is a two-time NXT Champion but has never won a title on WWE's main roster. Only time will tell what the future holds for Kross and The Final Testament on WWE RAW.

