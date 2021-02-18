Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar rescheduled for next week's WWE NXT

As reported earlier, the scheduled non-title match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross was pulled from tonight's WWE NXT card.

Although the real reason is still unclear at this point, the storyline reason is that Escobar wants to face Kross on his time and terms. However, as per NXT GM William Regal, the leader of Legado del Fantasma will have to face the former NXT Champion on next week's episode. If he fails to show up, he will be stripped of the Cruiserweight title.

.@EscobarWWE may have avoided a match tonight, but he'll 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒐 face @WWEKarrionKross next week or he will be stripped of the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Title AND suspended indefinitely, per @RealKingRegal! pic.twitter.com/oosg5D5Pof — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021

With such an extreme condition, it seems that Escobar will have no other choice but to face Kross next week. That's unless he tries to find some other way to avoid facing The Herald of Doomsday.

Since Kross vs. Escobar was the planned main event for tonight's NXT, Regal name a replacement in a six-man tag team match. Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will face Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and NXT Champion Finn Balor.

The Undisputed Era still have to figure out why Adam Cole attacked O'Reilly and Balor at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Karrion Kross' feud with Legado del Fantasma on NXT

Karrion Kross has been feuding with Legado del Fantasma for the past few weeks. The heat between the two Superstars stemmed from a scathing remark that Escobar made towards Kross and Scarlett a few weeks ago.

Even on last week's show, the NXT Universe witnessed Kross systemically take out Legado del Fantasma's Joaquin Phoenix and Raul Mendoza.

Now that Escobar has drawn the ire of Karrion Kross, he has no choice but to meet him inside the NXT ring at the Capitol Wrestling Center next week.