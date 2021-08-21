Karrion Kross wants a dream match against WWE Hall of Famer

In a recent interview with Gaelyn Mendonca from WWE India Live on Instagram, Karrion Kross pitched his idea for a dream match against Goldberg.

Karrion Kross will be in action this Sunday at NXT TakeOver 36 defending the NXT Championship against Samoa Joe. The two men have been at war ever since Samoa Joe returned to NXT as a special enforcer for William Regal.

Regal himself was caught in the crossfire after Karrion Kross attacked him. Regal finally made the match official, allowing Samoa Joe to compete inside the ring for the first time since February 2020.

Karrion Kross admitted that his dream opponent has often changed with the wrestling landscape. Given the current situation, he wants to take on Goldberg in a dream match. The current NXT Champion mentioned that coming up in his career, he had often been compared to Goldberg:

“The ultimate dream opponent changes depending on the landscape. I've had different answers in the past but looking at the landscape right now with everyone who's competing, and everyone who is around, I think maybe Bill Goldberg might be the answer to this question right now. I've been compared to Bill Goldberg a lot coming up in my career and John Cena seems to be very busy at the moment. So I would say at this present time, Goldberg is the match that I'm interested in.”

Karrion Kross wants a quick match against Samoa Joe

During the interview, Cross acknowledged that Samoa Joe was a potent threat to his NXT championship. He mentioned that although Joe has been out of action for over a year, he still needs one move to put an opponent to rest. Karrion Kross complemented the similar styles that both men have when it came to finishing matches with submission maneuvers.

The NXT Champion mentioned that he would avoid the Coquina Clutch at all costs. Kross admitted that he wanted to finish the match as soon as possible. This is because the longer the match goes, the more damage the two men will do to each other. That, of course, is not a good idea for Kross since he will have many more title defenses lined up in the future should he win.

Watch an exclusive interview with Karrion Kross where the NXT champion discusses his physical rehab process and much more:

