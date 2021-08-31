"I got everybody's number" - Karrion Kross sends out a threat to the entire RAW locker room

Speaking to Sarah Schreiber in an exclusive digital interview after his match on RAW, Karrion Kross sounded off a warning to the entire WWE locker room. He mentioned that he could submit or knock out anyone in the WWE.

Kross added that he had everybody's number and it was just a matter of time before they faced his wrath. He also alluded to the fact that the referee saved Humberto Carrillo from his Kross Jacket by calling off the match.

“There's not a single person on this planet that I can't knockout or submit. I proved that time and time again. There's an old saying that somebody out there has your number. Well, I got everybody's number. I almost put my elbow through Humberto’s head tonight. And if the referee wasn't there and I put that Kross Jacket on him, I would have never let go. Think about the future!” revealed Karrion Kross.

The former two-time NXT Champion has been on a killer run since his move to the main roster. Kross has laid waste to all that crossed his path, including the likes of Jeff Hardy, Kieth Lee, and Ricochet. Kross is gradually piling up a series of wins on the red brand since his first appearance on the 19 July episode of RAW.

Karrion Kross submitted Humberto Carrillo on Raw

Karrion Kross was at his devastating best this week on Raw from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He then turned his attention towards Humberto Carrillo this week.

Carrillo put up his best fight but he was no match for the former NXT Champion. Karrion Kross smashed Carrillo with the Doomsday Saito and put the young upstart into his patented Kross Jacket submission for the victory.

What do you make of Karrion Kross' main roster run so far? Who would you like to see Kross go up against next in the WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun