Karrion Kross is one of the top stars on WWE's black-and-gold brand, where he currently holds the NXT Championship. Since his arrival, he has been paired with his partner Scarlett, formerly known as Scarlett Bordeaux.

Apart from being just a manager for Karrion Kross, Scarlett plays an integral role in his character. Her presence adds an extra layer of mystery and intrigue to everything "The Herald of Doomsday" does.

Speaking with Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online, Karrion Kross discussed what it's like having his partner work alongside him on a platform as big as WWE:

"It's pretty awesome because her and I have a lot of out-of-the-box ideas that we've been interested in manifesting through the presentation on the show for Tuesdays," said Kross. "Having the opportunity to create something with someone who is like-minded, but also different as an individual."

"Her creativity, the way she observes things, sees things, compliments my own ideas and vice versa, It’s awesome," Kross continued. "It's very rare. Very rare in the business that you can find someone with that sort of chemistry, let alone being a life partner and then being able to merge both. It's an amazing experience."

Scarlett and Karrion Kross made their debut together, and there have been no signs that WWE plans to break the duo up.

Together, they have drawn a lot of attention from the fans and enjoyed plenty of success in NXT. Kross currently holds the top prize in NXT, but his dominant reign will be tested at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Karrion Kross will defend the NXT Championship in a Fatal 5 - Way match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Official graphic for the NXT Championship match

After Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor in a rematch for the NXT Championship over two weeks ago on NXT, a new challenger needed to step up.

The following week, a triple threat match between Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly and Johnny Gargano was expected to determine the number one contender. But this bout ended after some chaotic interference from Adam Cole.

Later that same night, Cole confronted Karrion Kross and demanded a shot at the NXT Championship. Kross was ready to face all of his challengers, so he demanded a Fatal 5-Way bout for his title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

