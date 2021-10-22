Katsuyori Shibata returns to in-ring action in a special exhibition match at the G1 Climax 31 finals

During the finals of this year's G1 Climax 31, Katsuyori Shibata returned to in-ring action. The former NEVER Openweight Champion came out to a tremendous reception and competed in a 5-minute Exhibition Match against Zack Sabre Jr.

Following the show's intermission, Sabre Jr. made his way out to the ring, and shortly afterward, Shibata's music also hit the arena. It was announced that the pair would face each other in a five-minute Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF) Rules Exhibition Match.

Katsuyori Shibata didn't take any significant bumps during the match and reversed a cobra twist from Sabre to apply one of his own. Soon, the time limit expired, and the match was declared a draw.

After the match, Shibata and Sabre shook hands as the Suzuki-gun member left the ring. Shibata then cut a promo, saying that the next time he steps into the ring, it would be for an actual match.

What has Katsuyori Shibata been up to?

The last time Katsuyori Shibata was in action inside the squared circle was back in 2017 when he faced Kazuchika Okada in an incredible match.

During his match against The Rainmaker at Sakura Genesis 2017, Shibata suffered a subdural hematoma. The deadly injury forced the former New Japan Cup winner to retire from in-ring competition.

In the following years, Katsuyori Shibata worked as the head trainer for New Japan Pro Wrestling's dojo in Los Angeles, which was inaugurated in 2018.

Under Shibata, top stars like Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Alex Coughlin have emerged from NJPW's LA Dojo. As things stand for Shibata, it remains to be seen if he will be returning to in-ring action on a full-time basis in the near future.

