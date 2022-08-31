Kayden Carter and Katana Chance emerge victorious on WWE NXT ahead of Worlds Collide

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance proved their mettle on the latest episode of the show by defeating Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

Carter and Chance have been chasing tag team gold ever since the titles were introduced. Last month, former tag team champions Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vacated the titles after Jade turned on her partner.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance managed to win the titles for the first time in their careers by winning a fatal-four-way that involved all the women's tag teams in NXT.

The Women's Tag Team Champions had a non-title match against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley on the latest episode of the show. Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction were spectating the match from their lounge. The match was fast-paced as the four women put in an enthralling performance.

Unfortunately, Ivy Nile lost focus as she was distracted by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The champions capitalized and hit Paxley with a stunning 450 Splash Neckbreaker for the win.

After the match, the champions began to talk about their plan for NXT Worlds Collide, but they were interrupted by Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop. The two women made their way back to the developmental brand and challenged Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to a match for the titles at Worlds Collide.

NXT Worlds Collide is taking place this Sunday and is building up to be a stacked card.

