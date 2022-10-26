NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defended their titles against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark on the latest episode of the show.

The developmental brand is fresh off Halloween Havoc, which saw some of the NXT's most prestigious accolades get defended. However, Carter and Carter did not defend their titles. The duo became tag team champions on August 2 after winning a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match. This marked their first title win in WWE.

At the onset of the match, Stark and Chance traded some moves, and the former was taken out with a hurricanrana. Katana rolled up Stark for a two count, and she tagged her partner in, but the referee didn't see the tag, as the latter shockingly pinned her to win the match.

As Stark and Kikkita Lyons were celebrating their victory in the ring, another referee came out to inform the official of the match that the illegal competitor was pinned. As a result, the bout was restarted.

As Stark was on the top rope, Katana hit her with a beautiful Spanish Fly for a near fall. Lyons and Carter became legal superstars in the match. The former hit the latter with her Tornado Kick and Split-Legged Leg Drop finishing move, but Chance broke up the pin.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter then performed their double-team finishing move on Lyons to win the match.

It remains to be seen what is next for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance as they enjoy a stellar run with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

