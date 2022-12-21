Kayden Carter and Katana Chance retain WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships 

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their titles in a Triple Threat Tag Team match on the latest episode of the show.

Carter and Chance became the tag team champions on October 25 by defeating Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Since then, the two women have been on a roll, defeating almost everyone who have challenged for their titles. Their latest match on the developmental brand was another testament to their winning mentality.

Their opponents on the latest episode of NXT were Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. Carter was on the receiving end of a series of moves by Toxic Attraction but managed to kick out of the pin.

After making a blind tag, Ivy kicked Jacy in the corner before tagging her partner Paxley in. The latter performed a spinning senton off the ropes for a near fall.

Later on, Gigi Dolin hit Ivy with an STO before sending Tatum off the apron. Carter hit Paxley with a beautiful Avalanche Hurricanrana off the top rope for a near fall.

Towards the end of the bout, the champions tagged in and were about to perform their double-team finishing move, but Paxely pushed Katana Chance off the top rope and she landed on Toxic Attraction on the outside.

Ivy Nile then locked Kayden Carter in a submission move, but the latter pushed herself off the ropes and pinned Nile to win the match for her team. As a result, Kayden and Katana Chance are still the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

