Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have defended their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons in a rematch on this week's episode of NXT.

Two weeks ago, their match had a controversial finish after the illegal competitor was pinned. The bout was restarted, which saw Cater and Chance retain the gold.

The two teams again collided this week in the main event. Although the championship didn't change hands, there was a significant twist at the end. The bout began with Stark and Lyons wearing out Katana Chance. She dropped Zoey with a head scissor, and Kayden tagged in.

Later in the match, Nikkita Lyons and Kayden Carter started fighting at the ringside. Stark tried to hit a Phoenix Splash but was unsuccessful. This allowed Katana to deliver a cutter for a two-count. The pin was broken up by Nikkita Lyons, who then started fighting with Carter.

Zoey almost hit her partner, who was standing on the apron. Nikkita pushed her out of the way, but she was taken out. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter hit their double-team finishing move on Stark to win the match and retain their titles.

The referee was about to hand them the titles, but Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons grabbed it to give it to their opponents themselves. Out of nowhere, Stark hit Lyons with the belt, turning heel in the process.

