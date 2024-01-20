Kayden Carter and Katana Chance retain WWE Women's Tag Titles on SmackDown; get confronted by top faction

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Damage CTRL was at ringside during the bout.

Fyre and Dawn blindsided the champions after the bell rang. The former hit Kayden with an inverted suplex and the latter followed it up with a knee to the face. Alba went for the cover and got a two-count. The challengers then took out Carter with a superkick and Saito suplex combination, which got another nearfall.

Kayden tagged in her partner Katana Chance, who tripped Isla Dawn and took out Alba Fyre in the corner. She hit Dawn with a hurricanrana followed by a running strike in the corner. Kayden and Katana tried to slam Isla with a double superplex, but Alba pulled Katana off the turnbuckles and ate a superkick by Kayden.

Carter rolled up Alba and Isla, who was ringside, punched her in the face. Fyre went for the cover and got a two-count. Katana Chance then took out Isla Dawn with a crossbody off the stairs on the outside. Kayden spiked Alba with a Canadian Destroyer and the champions hit their double team finishing move to win the match and retain the tag titles.

