Kayden Carter and Katana Chance crowned new WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions 

This week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0 opened with a fatal four-way elimination match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

The titles were officially vacated last week after Roxanne Perez handed one-half of the belts to WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, and a match was announced to crown the new champions. Perez's former partner Cora Jade threw the other half in the trash after betraying her on the show two weeks ago.

Four tag teams collided on the latest episode of WWE NXT, and only one stood tall. Competitors in the match included Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, and Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz. Leon and Feroz were the first teams to be eliminated. They were taken out by Diamond Mine's Nile and Paxley.

Nile and Paxley were then eliminated by Toxic Attraction, leaving only two teams in the contest. There were plenty of near falls during the bout. Kayden and Katana tried to go for their double team finishing move, but Gigi Dolin stopped them.

After Dolin was taken out at ringside, Kayden and Karter connected with their finisher to pin The Toxic Attraction and become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

