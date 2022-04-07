Kayden Carter posts video of her dog Barry getting scared watching The Undertaker

WWE NXT Superstar Kayden Carter recently posted a clip revealing her dog getting scared after watching The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

The Deadman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year by Vince McMahon. The Undertaker, over the years, has donned a dark and goofy character that has successfully instilled fear in the minds of fans. However, the character is the opposite of his real-life self, which viewers witnessed during the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Kayden Carter took to Instagram on April 6 and posted a video showing her dog Barry going nuts while watching the legend's entrance. Barry jumped off a bean bag placed in front of the television in an attempt to hide under the couch. Moments later, the Pomeranian went back to the bean bag again to have a closer look at what was going on on TV.

The Undertaker reveals what helped him to stay relevant for 30 years

The WWE Hall of Famer has revealed the strategies he used to stay relevant for 30 years in the company.

In a recent interview on ESPN with Joe Tessitore, the Big Evil explained that he had made up his mind early in his career to maintain his character even in public. He further went on to state that his gimmick remaining the same over the years helped the audience connect to it.

“I made a decision really early on to only give people The Undertaker even when I was in public. Although I wasn’t dressed like I was on TV, there was no doubt that, that was the same guy. So, there was never really a variance, like I’ve been in the airport and people are like, 'That’s The Undertaker.' So, I always felt because my character was so over the top, that if I didn’t give it that air of legitimacy, then people wouldn’t accept it and people wouldn’t buy it," Taker said. (2:02-2:53) (H/T - Sportskeeda Wrestling)

