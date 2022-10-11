“You’re a natural” - Kayla Braxton congratulates WWE Superstar on his new role on RAW

The season premiere of Monday Night RAW has seen some major changes, although it doesn't include Kayla Braxton. The SmackDown announcer will pick up where she left off, but she congratulated her colleague, Kevin Patrick.

Some big changes were announced for the RAW and SmackDown commentary and announce teams. In terms of the interviewing teams, Braxton and Megan Morant will remain on SmackDown, but Byron Saxton will shift to backstage interviews, and Cathy Kelley will return after a couple of years away from WWE.

Along with commentary teams, RAW will feature Corey Graves alongside Kevin Patrick, who was previously seen doing backstage interviews and commentary for WWE main event.

Kayla Braxton congratulated her colleague on his big promotion:

"Congrats to this guy for absolutely killing it tonight in his new role as the voice of Monday Night Raw! You’re a natural, KP!" she wrote.

Kevin Patrick replaced Jimmy Smith, who received a mixed response from the WWE Universe. While he seemed to be a staple commentator of RAW following the departure of Adnan Virk, he was cut following the shake-up of the commentary teams.

Kayla Braxton is approaching the veteran territory

Braxton, at just 31 years old, is approaching veteran status in the company. In just over a week, she will complete six years since her first appearance on WWE television.

In the meantime, she has become a staple figure of the company, even outlasting Charly Caruso - who opted not to re-sign with WWE in favor of extending her role in ESPN.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Braxton complete a decade in WWE. Fans have grown to like her on-screen interactions with the likes of Paul Heyman.

There has been no indication of her ever moving on to commentary the way Kevin Patrick or Renee Young (AKA Paquette) have done in the past.

