"No one knew anything" - WWE personality recalls disastrous interview segment with AJ Styles

WWE correspondent and on-screen personality Kayla Braxton recently spoke about one of her early interview segments with AJ Styles.

Braxton signed up with WWE back in 2016 as an on-screen correspondent. She started her career for the company working on the NXT brand before moving on to SmackDown. She is currently one of the hosts of The Bump and is a recurring character on the blue brand.

Kayla was the in-studio guest on Out of Character this week. She recalled an embarrassing moment early on in her WWE career when she completely blanked out during an interview with AJ Styles. She detailed that AJ was a pure professional and carried the segment so that no one could tell what had actually happened.

"One time, I was new on the main roster and I had to interview AJ Styles. Going live, blackout. Have no idea, I just see random black. AJ is such a professional, he sees me tense up, he just takes it and goes. No one knew anything. That was terrifying. No one said anything, business as usual." [31:47 - 32:07]

AJ Styles took a tough loss on WWE RAW this week

While AJ may be a consummate professional in the ring, he still took a loss on Monday Night RAW this week.

After a heated exchange on social media with Sami Zayn, The Phenomenal One looked to settle the score inside the ring. However, some outside interference from Solo Sikoa ensured that the Honorary Uce picked up the win.

After the match, The Judgment Day came out to once again try and recruit AJ, but the former WWE Champion was adamant on not joining the faction, leading to another beatdown.

