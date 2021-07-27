"One of my most embarrassing moments in WWE" - Kayla Braxton on Roman Reigns segment

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton says she is embarrassed by the role she played in a SmackDown segment involving Roman Reigns in 2019.

The July 30, 2019 episode of SmackDown ended with Reigns almost being hit by a pile of scaffold before Braxton was due to interview him. As the scaffold began to fall, Braxton screamed and repeatedly shouted “Oh my God!” while pleading for someone to help.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Braxton admitted her reaction to the storyline development could have been better.

“That was first take, only scream, only practice scream,” Braxton said. “I watched it back like, ‘Oh my gosh, Kayla, come on.’ So embarrassing. One of my most embarrassing moments in WWE. It was a very cool moment but, man, I wish I had done better. Next time I’ll practice my scream.”

The backstage segment kick-started a new storyline for Roman Reigns which also saw him narrowly avoid getting struck by a car on RAW. After several weeks of speculation, Erick Rowan was revealed to be the person behind the mystery attacks.

Kayla Braxton often gets reminded of the Roman Reigns segment

Erick Rowan defeated Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions 2019

Although Kayla Braxton’s canceled interview with Roman Reigns took place almost two years ago, WWE fans have not forgotten about the infamous moment.

The interviewer said she regularly receives messages about her reaction to seeing the scaffold fall upon Reigns.

“That was fun though,” Braxton added. “Being put in storylines has been really cool, and that’s when I get to show my sassy, creative side… Every time that someone replays that in a package, I get tweeted, I get tagged, people just tearing me to pieces on social media for that scream.”

Braxton hosts interview show The Bump across various WWE platforms every Wednesday. She also hosts pay-per-view kickoff shows and works as an interviewer on RAW, RAW Talk, SmackDown, and Talking Smack.

