Kayla Braxton furious over wrong Wikipedia update, shares reaction

WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton recently took to social media to express her unhappiness regarding the wrong Wikipedia update.

Braxton has been an important personality in the Stamford-based company. She has contributed with her best efforts, playing the role of a backstage interviewer and the host of WWE's The Bump. Kayla currently appears on SmackDown and has been vocal enough on social media platforms. Braxton recently opened up about her mental health and the steps she has taken to take good care of the same to be the strong, independent woman that she always has been.

Braxton recently took to Instagram to share an information update from Wikipedia, where her height was surprisingly seen as 1 foot 5 inches or 43 cm and again as 6 foot 11 inches or 211cm. She reacted to the wrong update and expressed her surprise and anger at the same time.

"WHO DID THIS?!" Kayla Braxton shared.

Check out the screengrab of Kayla Braxton's Instagram story below:

Kayla Braxton opened up on The Rock's SmackDown return

Kayla Braxton recently claimed that she was aware of The Rock's return on the September 15, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown minutes before it actually happened.

Braxton asserted that she knew about The Brahma Bull's return 30 minutes prior to the event. She added that Pat McAfee brought the legend to the blue brand, and it came out as a surprise to the WWE Universe.

"[I found out] I think 30 minutes prior maybe, because he was with Pat McAfee that day on College GameDay. I don't even think this was planned. Pat McAfee has this way of making everybody want to be his best friend. In fact, he got The Rock to come to SmackDown. I mean, that's a very Pat McAfee thing, but I think it was just like that, you know, Rock was in town, so why not swing by Smackdown? But it was like right then, it was a surprise for all of us," Kayla Braxton said. [H/T Fightful]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Kayla Braxton.

What are your thoughts on Kayla Braxton's reaction? Sound off in the comments section below!