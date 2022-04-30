"My favorite from day 1" – Kayla Braxton reacts to throwback picture with WWE SmackDown star 

In a recent tweet, WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton shed light on her favorite SmackDown star while reacting to a throwback picture.

The interviewer is currently one of the most prominent non-wrestlers on WWE programming. She also plays an important role in securing backstage interviews on the blue brand as well as on Talking Smack. Braxton is also a part of the hosting crew on WWE's The Bump.

Kayla Braxton replied to a tweet that depicted her interviewing Raquel Rodriquez back in 2017 during the Mae Young Classic and on the latest episode of SmackDown. The WWE correspondent mentioned that the debuting superstar was her favorite ever since the day she arrived in the company.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Omg love this! She’s been my favorite from day 1."

Rodriguez made an impressive in-ring debut on the blue brand this week. She decimated her opponent Cat Cardoza with a devastating Chingona Bomb to pick up the win.

Raquel Rodriguez spoke with Kayla Braxton prior to her match on Smackdown

Before heading out to the ring, Raquel Rodriguez had a pre-match interview with Kayla. She acknowledged that she was nervous heading into the match, but she was used to being in the limelight.

In its aftermath, Rodriguez was ecstatic and spoke to WWE in an exclusive interview.

"Words can't even describe it. All I can say is for the past years that I've started in NXT, and been with WWE I have literally dreamed of this moment, I've dreamed of this match. I've dreamed of walking through that curtain hearing my music and looking around in a giant coliseum a thousands of people and seeing them just smile and cheer for me. I looked in the mirror before walking out and I was like, 'You did this, you got here, Raquel. You are here because of you, and because you never quit, never say never.' It's so freaking awesome." (from 0:14 - 0:49)

It will be interesting to see what lies next for the dominant superstar in the blue brand. Who should she face next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

