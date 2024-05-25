Kayla Braxton offers advice to Nia Jax after her WWE SmackDown victory

WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton recently took to her social media to advise Nia Jax following the latter's Queen of the Ring Tournament semi-final victory on SmackDown this week.

Nia Jax came into the squared circle against Bianca Belair on tonight's episode of SmackDown in an intense semi-final match of the Queen of the Ring Tournament in Saudi Arabia. The Irresistible Force took control of the match from the beginning, overpowering Belair. Despite her injured knee, Bianca gave her best efforts to fight back, but was finally defeated by Jax's Annihilator.

After the match, Jax grabbed the microphone from Kayla Braxton and challenged Lyra Valkyria, who was seated in the front row. Jax declared that she would defeat Valkyria in the finals and claim the Queen of the Ring crown. Post-show, Braxton took to her Instagram handle and gave out a bit of advice for Jax to take it easy. Braxton wrote:

"Congrats, @linafanene, but take it easy (emoji)."

Check out the screengrab of Braxton's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion about The Game's role in improving Nia Jax's skills

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell opened up on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, about the contribution of Triple H to refine Nia Jax's skills and presence in the company.

Mantell asserted that Jax was initially criticized for being unsafe in the ring and hurting other wrestlers during matches. He added how The Game valued her talent and saved the superstar from being sidelined. Mantell also emphasized that The Irresistible Force is unlikely to fail because of the support she has got in the process.

He detailed:

"See, her big criticism was that she hurt people. But Triple H said, 'We gotta fix that. We can't have this specimen of a talent just sitting there doing nothing. So we can correct that.' So you can tell they have done a lot of work on her. If this Triple H's stamp is on her, the last thing he wants is for her to fail. And she's not gonna fail, you can tell how much work they put into her."

It will be exciting for the fans to see whether Jax keeps on delivering her best bouts in the near future, and whether she goes on to become Queen of the Ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback