Kayla Braxton posts hilarious picture after being slimed on WWE SmackDown [Photo]

The Miz and Morrison left Kayla Braxton drenched on WWE SmackDown!

Braxton was not too happy with the way the pair acted.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Kayla Braxton and Braun Strowman

The job of a backstage interviewer in WWE is one that is often more hazardous than it seems. Be it Michael Cole or The Coach back in the day being harassed by The Rock and D-Generation X or Charly Caruso having her heart broken by Zelina Vega taking Angel Garza's rose away from her, there are quite a few examples of WWE backstage interviewers in less than perfect situations. Now, Kayla Braxton joins these ranks, as due to a prank by the Miz and John Morrison going wrong, she was left in less than a perfect condition on WWE SmackDown.

Braxton was interviewing Braun Strowman when she was accidentally slimed by The Miz and Morrison. She has since posted a hilarious picture of herself and reacted to the situation.

Miz and Morrison accidentally slime Kayla Braxton instead of Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman is in for quite the challenge at WWE Backlash, as he will be facing both The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match, as he defends his WWE Universal Championship.

However, before he could even get there, The Miz and John Morrison decided that it would be a good idea to play pranks on him. This might be a decision that both of them are regretting now, but not before they got in a good laugh.

At first, they had a drink explode in the hands of Strowman drenching The Monster Among Men. As if that was not enough, they also absolutely demolished the WWE Universal Champion's car as well.

They would later pay for this, as the enraged Monster Among Men then went ahead and attacked the van that the tag team was hiding in, overturning it completely.

Advertisement

However, before that could happen, Kayla Braxton was interviewing The Monster Among Men. Both of them were unaware of what The Miz and Morrison had planned, and accidentally, it was Braxton standing on the spot that the pair had hoped that Strowman would be standing in. So, when they released the slime, the entire contents fell on poor Kayla Braxton instead.

Since then, Braxton has posted a hilarious picture of herself on Instagram.

She also referred to the old Nickelodeon game where the person who said "I don't know" got slimed, saying she never said those words.