Kayla Braxton reacts to finding out ex-WWE name appeared in 2005 music video

Kayla Braxton recently found out that a former WWE star was in a 2005 music video starring Kelly Clarkson. Braxton was surprised to find out that Renee Paquette made a cameo in a music video about two decades ago.

A fan shared on X that Paquette was one of the bridesmaids in Clarkson's music video for her song Behind Those Hazel Eyes. It was one of her singles on the album Breakaway.

The music video featured Clarkson as a bride about to get married. One of the bridesmaids who helped her get dressed was Paquette, who appeared in the first 40 seconds of the video.

Renee Paquette confirmed the fan's fact and called it one of her very first jobs. She was around 19 years old when it happened or at least filmed in Toronto. The music video was released in May 2005.

Kayla Braxton was very surprised to find out and had a one-word reaction to it:

"What?!?!?!!"

Renee Paquette initially wanted to become a comedian and an actress before changing course to broadcasting. She began her career with The Score in Canada before being hired by WWE in 2012. She lasted there until 2020 and now works for All Elite Wrestling.

Kayla Braxton is a journalist at heart and hated announcing

Just like Renee Paquette, Kayla Braxton started as a journalist before getting hired by WWE in 2016. Braxton was an in-ring announcer for several years, mainly on NXT. She even became a backstage interviewer at times, but she hated her announcer role.

"When I came in, I was a ring announcer. People tend to forget that I ring announced for my first several years. I hated it so much," Braxton said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet last December. (H/T 411 Mania)

Kayla Braxton added that she has always been a journalist so when the offer to host WWE' The Bump was presented to her, she accepted it.

"I made it clear that I'm a journalist at heart. Then when the opportunity came up for The Bump, they came to me and asked me if I wanted to host it, and then that revived my career here," she said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Braxton in WWE and if she ever moves up to the commentary desk like Renee did before she left the promotion.