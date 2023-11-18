Kayla Braxton says WWE official is always 'happy' around her, makes funny claims

Kayla Braxton recently made some hilarious claims regarding a WWE official on social media.

The official in question is none other than RAW GM Adam Pearce. Apart from being a backstage interviewer, Braxton has popularized herself in terms of making amusing jokes and creating a positive environment wherever she is. In recent times, she has not only gained a lot of followers but has also cemented a place in the hearts of the fans. On the other hand, WWE official Adam Pearce is known for his harsh and stern nature and is mostly considered as someone who doesn't react much to petty things.

Recently, Braxton took to social media to claim that although Adam Pearce is considered to be 'yelling' at everyone, he always seems happy around her because of her jokes.

Check out a screenshot of Kayla Braxton's Instagram story below:

"He yells at everyone else but is always smiling around me. Must be because of my great jokes."

WWE star Kayla Braxton opened up about her mental health

WWE star Kayla Braxton recently opened up about her mental health on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Braxton mentioned that she was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression. She has also consulted a psychiatrist. The WWE backstage interviewer went on to say that, while she had the symptoms since childhood, it was not considered important at the time. In the end, Kayla asked her fans to prioritize their mental health.

Braxton detailed:

"Been feeling off lately, so I saw a psychiatrist and was diagnosed with severe anxiety and moderately severe depression. Pretty sure I’ve had it my whole life, but as a kid, the grownups said being depressed wasn’t allowed. Boomers amirite 😂 Anyway - prioritize your mental health."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Braxton in the near future.

