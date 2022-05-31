Kazuchika Okada expecting first child, could be taking time off

Kazuchika Okada is one of the biggest names in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling, but the company might soon be without him for a period of time.

The current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently announced that he and his wife Suzuko Mimori are expecting the birth of their first child in August.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports Japan, Okada stated that he might be taking time away from New Japan Pro Wrestling once his wife gives birth:

"It’s been three years since I got married," Kazuchika Okada said. "I’m glad I got married. I wonder if I can be a family from a couple by being given (children). It’s fun again. I think my life will start. There are no household chores that I can’t do, and I think I can do that well. But I think I’ll go on a tour, and I’ll do what I can do. Maybe I’ll take a break from the game. I don’t know. It’s such an era. I think that my feelings will be well suited to G1 at that time, and I will divide it (public and private). My wife is also very careful about that."

Who will Kazuchika Okada face at AEW Forbidden Door?

Kazuchika Okada is scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Bullet Club leader Jay White at Dominion on June 12.

If Okada successfully retains his title, he could carry the coveted championship into All Elite Wrestling's Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26 in Chicago.

While no matches are currently announced for the event, a bout against Okada is something AEW World Champion CM Punk has been actively campaigning for all year.

Punk even went as far as to tweet Okada his "home address" back in January to come and wrestle him, which just so happened to be the address of The United Center, the site of Forbidden Door.

Will Okada face Punk on June 26? We'll find out soon enough.

The next few months could prove to be very important to both Okada and New Japan Pro Wrestling. It will be interesting to see how much longer he'll hold the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship if he's planning to take time off in August.

