Kazuchika Okada wants a supershow involving WWE, NJPW, and AEW

With Wrestle Kingdom 15 right around the corner, Kazuchika Okada is set to prove a point once again at the biggest annual show for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Despite not being a part of the main event this year, The Rainmaker will aim to get a big win over rival Will Ospreay, and in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Okada briefly discussed the match.

Among other topics, Kazuchika Okada also spoke on how he would love to give something back to the wrestling community once the pandemic is over for good. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion pitched the idea of a potential crossover between NJPW, WWE, and AEW, among notable companies.

"Times are tough right now, but I hope what we do will bring joy to everyone all over the world, and give them enough strength and positivity to do their best the next day. And when the world calms down, I would like to give back with other wrestling companies to all wrestling fans in the world who still support us even in this current situation."

The leader of CHAOS then claimed that he would love the idea of a potential supershow with talent involving multiple companies such as NJPW, WWE, AEW, CMLL, and AAA.

"New Japan, WWE, AEW, CMLL, AAA all together. Sounds pretty cool, don’t you think?"

What could be in store for Kazuchika Okada in 2021?

Kazuchika Okada will aim to kick-start 2021 with a big win over Will Ospreay. The Rainmaker will go head-to-head with his former CHAOS stablemate at Wrestle Kingdom 15 after Ospreay turned his back on his former faction and formed The Empire.

With a win over Ospreay to start the year, Okada could once again make his way back into the IWGP Heavyweight title picture in 2021. While the title scene is currently revolving around Jay White, Kota Ibushi, and current double champion Tetsuya Naito, The Rainmaker will aim to reclaim the title he once held for over 400 days in a stretch.