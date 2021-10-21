Kazuchika Okada wins G1 Climax 31 after former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion suffers broken arm

Kazuchika Okada has won the G1 Climax 31. In the finals of the coveted tournament, Okada faced former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi.

The two men had an incredible outing up until Ibushi suffered a very unfortunate injury. Following a Phoenix Splash from the top rope, Ibushi landed on the mat face-first after missing Okada.

This led to The Golden Star breaking his arm and referee Red Shoes immediately called for the bell, bringing the match to an end. The pain on Ibushi was quite apparent and Kazuchika Okada himself wasn't satisfied with the way the match had ended.

Following the contest, Okada cut a promo, stating that he would like to face Ibushi once again in a proper match. Bullet Club's Tama Tonga also made an appearance and challenged Okada for his newly won briefcase.

Tonga was the only man to have beaten The Rainmaker during this year's G1 Climax tournament and has the right to challenge for his contract and take his spot at next year's Wrestle Kingdom.

Ibushi isn't the only one whose G1 Climax ended in such a terrible fashion. Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito also had to withdraw from the tournament during the initial stages due to an injury.

Kazuchika Okada can now challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom

Okada's G1 Climax triumph in 2021 is his third. The Rainmaker finally got his hands on the G1 trophy once again after a seven-year gap, as the last time he won the tournament was back in 2014. Okada's first-ever G1 Climax victory took place in 2012.

With his third G1 Climax win, Okada's goal will be to get back on top of the NJPW throne. At next year's Wrestle Kingdom, he will aim to dethrone Shingo Takagi if the latter enters the event as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

However, Okada first has to avenge his loss to Tama Tonga in the near future.

