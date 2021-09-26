"Keep your eyes on this kid" – Braun Strowman impressed with 6ft 5in WWE star

Braun Strowman told the WWE Universe to keep an eye on current NXT Superstar, Von Wagner, in his latest Instagram story.

It's been a while since Braun Strowman was released by WWE. The former Universal Champion has been quite active on social media lately and regularly updates fans via Instagram. He recently posted a story on his Instagram handle featuring a post by NXT's Von Wagner.

Strowman added a caption to his story, in what was a message to his fans and the WWE Universe:

Braun Strowman has major praise for Von Wagner

Braun Strowman is seeing some serious potential in Wagner

Strowman knows a thing or two about pro-wrestling. The Monster among Men was a big name on WWE for about six years before he was released. Strowman won the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 by putting down WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. He has faced off against the very best in WWE over the years, most notably Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

Strowman certainly sees promise in the 27-year-old star. Wagner is a former football star who has previously played for the University of Central Florida. Wagner was a tight end for his team during 2012-16.

Wagner was signed to WWE in early 2019. He wrestled former WWE Champion Sheamus on an episode of SmackDown last year. Wagner has also competed on RAW Underground. As per WrestlingNewsCo, a source told them that Vince McMahon himself is impressed with the young gun. The news outlet was also told by the source that Wagner is being compared to a young Edge.

“Everyone is comparing him to a young Edge.

“Vince sees him as a future WrestleMania main eventer. That should tell you everything about his future here,” H/T WrestlingNewsCo

For those unaware, Von Wagner is the son of former WWE superstar Wayne Bloom. At 27-years-old, Wagner has a long road ahead of him. Only time will tell if he becomes a big name in WWE.

