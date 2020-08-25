Randy Orton already laid out Drew McIntyre earlier on Monday Night RAW. However, he definitely didn't see Keith Lee coming.

After taking McIntyre out with two punts backstage, The Viper appeared to explain his actions. Orton said it didn't have to do with McIntyre defeating him at SummerSlam. What set him off was that McIntyre offered him another WWE Championship match out of pity.

Orton would go on to lay into the Scottish Psychopath, but was interrupted by former NXT Double Champion, Keith Lee.

Keith Lee forces Randy Orton to bask in his glory

Keith Lee's music hit, sadly before it changed to something incredibly generic, as the former NXT Champion made his way down to the ring. Lee didn't seem to be feared The Viper in any way, and instead taunted Orton, challenging him to bask in his glory.

Lee followed up, saying that he's friends with the WWE Champion, and he'd like to settle what happened to McIntyre right there. Orton thought about it, and even stalked Lee around the ring for a bit. However, he decided against it, rolling under the ropes as Lee smiled on.

Orton wasn't able to escape Keith Lee, however, as it was revealed soon after that the two would face off in the Limitless One's first match on Monday Night RAW. Will Keith Lee be able to make an impactful debut and knock off the Legend Killer on his first night on Monday Night RAW?

Will Drew McIntyre make his presence known when Randy Orton's guard is down? Follow along with us to find out that and much more from Monday Night RAW.