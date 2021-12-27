"They've made enough money off my name" - Keith Lee makes bold statement against WWE

Keith Lee has made a bold claim against WWE. The former WWE NXT Champion recently took to Twitter to state that the company has made off his name since his departure.

He was released by WWE on November 4. Prior to his departure, Lee started working as Keith "Bearcat" Lee, as homage to Bearcat Wright and it was regarded as a change of gimmick.

Here's what Keith Lee tweeted out, in response to a fan hoping to see him in WWE again:

"You should probably stop that then. They've made enough money off my name since I've been gone lol," tweeted Lee.

Festive Lee @RealKeithLee Beep-Boop-Beep @milaalmodovar @RealKeithLee I swear I watch WWE in hopes to see you on there again. @RealKeithLee I swear I watch WWE in hopes to see you on there again. https://t.co/2g2mLfyJNI You should probably stop that then. They've made enough money off my name since I've been gone lol. twitter.com/milaalmodovar/… You should probably stop that then. They've made enough money off my name since I've been gone lol. twitter.com/milaalmodovar/…

It is interesting to note how Lee asks the fan to stop hoping that he would go back to WWE. There seems to be some apparent resentment toward his exit, and it may only be a matter of time before he himself reveals the truth.

Keith Lee's tenure with WWE came to an end in 2021

In 2018, Keith Lee signed a contract with WWE and eventually made his in-ring debut against Marcel Barthel, defeating him in a singles match. Lee made sporadic appearances in NXT before losing to Lars Sullivan.

After an injury to Lee, his highly awaited feud against Dominik Dijakovic was postponed by WWE. Upon his return, Lee competed in the WarGames match before being a part of Team NXT for Survivor Series 2019.

At the pay-per-view, Keith Lee made headlines and stole the show, despite ending up on the losing side. The former NXT Champion made his first big impression among the WWE Universe, as Lee almost snatched a victory from Team SmackDOwn. He took Roman Reigns to the limit, until the closing stages of the 5 vs. 5 vs. 5 tag team elimination match.

In 2020, Keith Lee became the #1 contender for the NXT North American Championship and won the title on January 22 episode of NXT by beating Roderick Strong.

At Royal Rumble 2020, Keith Lee once again made his presence felt on the big stage as he competed in the Royal Rumble match and came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar.

Keith Lee would then go on to beat Adam Cole at NXT The Great American Bash to win the NXT Championship and become a double champion in the process.

Shortly afterward though, Keith Lee went on to vacate the North American Title and began a feud against Karrion Kross over the NXT Championship. Kross went on to beat Lee to win the NXT Title, as the former champion shifted his focus towards the main roster.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the main roster, Keith Lee didn't win a title belt and didn't see much success, compared to his days in NXT. However, there is undeniable talent in him and he would do well wherever he ends up.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Arjun