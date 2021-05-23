Keith Lee comments on "what's next" for him in WWE

Keith Lee has been out of the WWE ring for over three months now. He was last scheduled to face Bobby Lashley and Riddle in a triple threat match for the United States Championship but was sidelined due to an injury.

Lee has not been on WWE TV since. He has been vocal on Twitter, staying up-to-date with the WWE product. From time to time, Lee posts motivational Tweets in regards to him not being on TV.

He recently shed some light on his knowledge concerning his future in WWE. A fan asked Keith Lee on Twitter what was next for him. Lee was quick to respond, saying that he himself did not have much to share on the next step in his WWE career. The Tweet read:

"Good Question. Unfortunately, only time will tell my friend"

Good question. Unfortunately, only time will tell my friend. https://t.co/jINQnovu66 — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 23, 2021

From the looks of things, it seems like Keith Lee himself doesn't know what's next for him. Fans have been clamoring to see the Limitless One return to the squared circle as his absence has been felt heavily.

RAW could certainly use someone like Keith Lee. He could be slotted into the upper midcard or even main event feuds that would be fresh.

A feud like Lee Vs. Lashley for the WWE Championship would definitely be a clash of titans that the WWE Universe would want to see.

Keith Lee's career on the WWE Main Roster so far

Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee during their match on RAW

As soon as Lee was called up to the main roster, he was launched into a feud with Randy Orton which fans saw as a major step in the career of the former NXT Champion. Things seemed to be changing for the better when Lee defeated Randy Orton in 7 minutes at WWE Payback.

However, Lee was kept away from the WWE Championship picture for a while as he feuded with Braun Strowman on RAW. This was a transitional feud as they both found themselves on the same end of the ring at Survivor Series, being a part of team RAW together.

After picking up a strong win at Survivor Series, Keith Lee was set for greener pastures when he was brought closer to the main event scene. In January, on RAW Legends Night, Keith Lee got a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre but was unsuccessful in capturing gold on the main roster.

He has since gone on to chase the United States Championship but was unfortunately sidelined due to an injury. What do you think is next for Keith Lee? Let us know in the comments section below.