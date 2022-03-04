"I might have to fight him" - Details on released WWE star's in-ring confrontation with Brock Lesnar 

Brock Lesnar's run in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match was special, entering the contest at number one while holding the WWE Championship. He eliminated a record 13 men from the match, running through them one after another.

A few of them got to have exciting confrontations with Lesnar, though. Possibly the most exciting of them was with Keith Lee, who made quite the first impression on the 10-time WWE world champion. The Limitless One detailed his experience at the 2020 Rumble on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho.

Lee had an initial concern, based on how the match was unfolding, and even contemplated a real fight with Brock Lesnar. Here is what he said:

"This Rumble happens, and everyone's got these ideas and Brock's like 'Yeah, cool! Awesome! Sure thing!' and then the bell rings and he is just chucking people. 'Whatever you said you wanted to do doesn't matter anymore, because either I don't remember or I don't care' and so, I'm backstage and I'm like 'Oh, that's not what they said. That's not what they said. I'm gonna have to fight him because I'm about to lose my s***.'" [29:40-30:05]

Keith Lee mentioned Brock Lesnar did more for him in four seconds than "just about anybody can," through his facial expressions. That was when he knew he would get his moment:

"I'm like 'Okay, let's make this thing last. Take 40 seconds and just stare at each other.' I'll let him make the first move and just kind of follow from there, so it was awesome man. Even, like, Paul (Heyman) obviously is brilliant at what he does and all of that made it such a special three minutes, I'm like 'Gosh.'" [31:18-31:38]

Keith Lee had incredible moments in WWE with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Keith Lee also spoke about his electric exchange with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2019, coming at the end of the 15-man elimination match - his first WWE main roster bout. The Tribal Chief allowed him to call the finishing sequence, which ended in a hard-fought defeat.

Lee told Chris Jericho that he felt like both he and Brock Lesnar did those things to set up potential massive matches for down the line. Keith Lee was released by WWE in November last year.

