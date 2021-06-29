Booker T says absent WWE star was to be champion before Bobby Lashley

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thought Keith Lee was going to be pushed earlier this year before Bobby Lashley took the spot.

Keith Lee was called up to the main roster last year and earned a solid win against Randy Orton just a week after his RAW debut. He was then thrown into the WWE Championship picture and earned a shot against then-champion Drew McIntyre. Lee wasn't successful in capturing the title from McIntyre, and has been absent from WWE television since February.

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Keith Lee's absence. The WWE legend believes Lee could've taken Bobby Lashley's spot before the current WWE Champion won the world title earlier this year.

"He's definitely a guy that's on my radar because he was a guy that was making a lot of noise. He's a guy that was touted to be, you know, a guy that was going to make some 'major moves' in the WWE - in that title picture. Bobby Lashley picked up the slack pretty much... came in and took the reins and took off, you know, got the rocket on his back and took off straight to the moon. But, for a second there, that was a spot Keith Lee was about to step right in to, and all of a sudden it was all shut down like that," said Booker T.

Booker T hoped that Keith Lee's health was fine and that Lee would get "whatever is going on fixed."

The WWE Championship picture in 2021

The WWE Championship is currently held by Bobby Lashley, who won the title for the very first time earlier this year. Lashley defeated The Miz on an episode of RAW in March and has defended the title successfully against McIntyre.

The All Might has been dominant on the Red brand ever since, brushing aside a number of RAW Superstars. He will defend his title at Money in the Bank when he faces former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

