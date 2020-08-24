Keith Lee to debut on Monday Night RAW

In just a year, Keith Lee catapulted himself from the bottom of the card in NXT to one of the most exciting WWE Superstars on any brand. After losing the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXX, it looks like the Limitless One has moved onto greener pastures.

Lee has already shown up several times on the main roster, taking part in the NXT Invasion on both RAW and SmackDown around last year's Survivor Series. From then on, Lee's star skyrocketed, and a huge showdown between himself and Roman Reigns at the PPV earned the big man a lot of respect.

In the past nine months, Keith Lee managed to capture both the North American and NXT Championships, becoming the first WWE Superstar to do so. Now, it looks like he's taking his talents to Monday nights.

Keith Lee is coming to WWE Monday Night RAW

Prior to the main event of WWE SummerSlam, the WWE Universe was shown a vignette of a certain Superstar coming to Monday Night RAW who had "no limits." Just as fans put the pieces together, we saw a highlight reel of all of Lee's greatest moments in the past year.

Keith Lee is a big man who can do it all, and caught fire with the WWE Universe in no time. He'll surely be a force to be reckoned with on Monday nights. The question is, who will be the first one to step up and bask in his glory?