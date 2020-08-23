Keith Lee discusses his NXT title win and the legacy of TakeOver 

NXT Champion, Keith Lee, reflected on his journey to the summit of NXT to become the third brand's champion.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, Keith Lee discussed the challenges associated with capturing the NXT Championship, along with the challenges in front of him to remain on top.

"Aside from getting hit in the face with a fireball, it’s not to say there has been a challenge, taking the championship was the challenge. Representing a championship I can do in any place. I can do it anywhere, and I can make a championship anywhere I am because that’s what I do. However, in this circumstance, it was more about what to do with these championships. Originally, I had ideas of people I wanted to fight and put it on the line. At the end of the day, the most challenging thing has been getting face-to-face with this dude because he does everything in his power to avoid it."

Keith Lee on the legacy of NXT TakeOver events

At NXT TakeOver: XXX, Keith Lee will compete in the main event as he defends his NXT Championship against the undefeated Karrion Kross. This NXT Championship match at TakeOver will make Keith Lee the fourteenth NXT Champion to defend the title at the black and gold brand's flagship event.

When discussing the importance of NXT TakeOver to the brand, Keith Lee reflected on the great NXT TakeOver events of the past and the journey that NXT has been on since the first TakeOver event in 2014.

"I don’t know if it matters more because it is 30. The thing that is cool about it is to know TakeOver has happened so many times and to know I’m on number 30 itself. Just to see where NXT has come from. The growth of NXT. A lot of people were angry because I relinquished the North American championship. They don’t understand how much I love NXT. It was something I watched before I even thought about coming to WWE. Seeing where it has been to what it has grown into. It’s a damn fairytale. It’s so cool to watch what has happened to it. Now to be a part of it and part of its growth, you can’t beat that.

