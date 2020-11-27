Keith Lee is getting a WWE 24 special on the WWE Network

Today, Keith Lee announced on Twitter that he would be the next superstar to have his very own WWE 24 special on the WWE Network.

Amidst all the currents of this world... I am thankful.



The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles... victories. All of it built this...so far.



The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you...the #Leegion#HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/w3gm7JixvE — Thankful Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 26, 2020

Keith Lee is thankful for the WWE Universe

Earlier this afternoon, the limitless one himself took to social media to announce his upcoming WWE 24 special on the WWE Network by saying the following message...

It will be interesting to see just how much of Lee's WWE career will be covered on this special. Will they be starting with his arrival in NXT or at some point during his time there? There's always the chance that they will forego NXT altogether and start with his time on the main roster, which honestly seems unlikely as there is so much story to tell in regards to his time with the black and gold brand.

The WWE Network continues to produce original content

Back in February of 2014, WWE launched their entry into the video streaming world, the WWE Network. A monthly subscription service that offered the company's video backlog and their monthly live pay-per-views. But that was just the beginning.

WWE began to branch out with additional content on the Network beyond strictly wrestling. A new series debuted in 2015 titled "WWE 24", a documentary-style production that took you behind the scenes and opened the curtain to some of the WWE's biggest stars and prolific events.

The WWE Universe regards the award-winning series as some of the best content that the WWE Network produces every year. This is one of the reasons WWE has been confident in producing various other original shows exclusively for the platform.

While no release date for Keith Lee's WWE 24 special has been announced, it would probably be a safe bet to expect it sometime early in 2021, or at the very earliest, late 2020. Are you excited about Lee getting his own WWE 24 special? Sound off in the comments section below.