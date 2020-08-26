On last night's WWE RAW, the WWE Universe was treated to the main roster debut of Keith Lee. At NXT TakeOver: XXX, Karrion Kross beat Keith Lee for the NXT Championship. Following his loss this weekend, Keith Lee made his main roster debut on WWE RAW when he confronted Randy Orton on the show. In the RAW Review on Sportskeeda, Road Warrior Animal slammed WWE for calling up the NXT talent during the COVID-19 era.

Road Warrior Animal's reaction to Keith Lee's main roster call-up

After Keith Lee confronted Randy Orton for blindsiding Drew McIntyre, the two WWE Superstars met in a match later on in the night. Keith Lee lost his main roster debut match to The Viper when Drew McIntyre interefered in the match, pulling Orton out of the ring.

After the show, WWE Hall of Famer, Road Warrior Animal was on the RAW Review episode of Sportskeeda. During the episode, Road Warrior Animal spoke about WWE pushing the envelope on Keith Lee's debut too soon.

"Keith, you're just going to be a 370 pounds piece of furniture today. You mean to tell me between both companies you couldn't find anyone who didn't mean anything to Randy to do that. I mean, I know they had to promote Keith Lee coming up against The Viper. I get it but there is plenty of other guys out there in NXT who they could bring up if they were going to bring up someone from NXT. But don't bring Keith up if you're gonna have him really do nothing. Why call him up right now? We're getting one step closer to getting people in the arena. Do it when you get the biggest bang for your buck with a crowd."

The Road Warrior Animal spoke about Keith Lee's altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. He further stated that maybe WWE is building to a Lesnar return and have him go head to head with Keith Lee some time in the future.

For now, Keith Lee will be going one on one with Randy Orton at WWE Payback.

