This week's episode of WWE NXT saw a mysterious masked man interfere during the main event match to help Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch become new NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating Breezango. The man took off the mask to reveal himself after the match and it was none other than Pat McAfee.

Former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee took to Twitter to state that he thought at first the masked man was a member of RETRIBUTION. Lee, who is now a member of the RAW roster, initially thought that the masked McAfee might have Slapjack but later found out that it was Pat McAfee.

I thought I spotted a Slapjack on @WWENXT for a moment there! It was just Pat though. Ahh well. — Massive Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 22, 2020

Pat McAfee's involvement in this week's NXT

Breezango was originally scheduled to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

However, The Undisputed Era members were taken out by a mysterious assailant during the show which later forced NXT GM William Regal to have Lorcan and Burch face Breezango in the main event.

During the match when it looked like Fandango would pick up the win for his team, the masked Pat McAfee appeared from beneath the ring and attacked him.

And that my friends..



is UNDISPUTED pic.twitter.com/iQvX4bljDO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 22, 2020

This allowed Lorcan and Burch to pick up the win to become the new tag team champs. Pat McAfee later came into the ring to celebrate with themand revealed himself by removing the mask. McAfee was defeated by Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX and tonight's attack suggests that the former NFL star has unfinished business with The Undisputed Era.